Police deny permission for TDP meetings

Rajamahendravaram: In the wake of N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, the latest information is that two important meetings that the TDP wanted to hold in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday have been cancelled as police denied the permission. National General Secretary N Lokesh has decided to hold a meeting with key party leaders. Also, the party’s joint East Godavari district-level Telugu Desam party meeting was scheduled on Tuesday.

Party sources said that state president K Atchannaidu, former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and others were expected to attend the meeting. Atchannaidu arrived in Rajahmundry. Venkatadri function hall in Kateru was booked for the meeting. A message was passed to party leaders and activists that a joint East Godavari District TDP meeting will be held to decide the future course of action in protest against the illegal arrest of Naidu. Meanwhile, Lokesh sent a message to the party cadres that ‘YSRCP Kalakeyas’ are celebrating that they have killed the truth and stolen the dharma. But, in the end, truth will win, he added. He accused Jagan’s government for attacks on leaders participating in mass hunger strikes to protest against Chandrababu’s illegal arrest. The registration of attempted murder cases against the peaceful organisers in Srikalahasti was nothing but dictatorship.

He said false cases were filed against the TDP cadre in Kuppam and Gudipalli. He asked the TDP cadre to exercise restraint. He assured the cadre that the party would be behind them.