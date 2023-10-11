Police dogs play important role in solving cases: HM Taneti Vanitha

Guntur: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said police dogs play key role in crime cases investigation and to check terrorist activities.

She participated in the 21st batch police dogs passing parade held at the APSP intelligence wing centre in canine training centre and watched police dogs passing parade on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said it is very difficult to impart training to ordinary dogs to the police to investigate the crimes. She felicitated the officials for setting up the training centre to impart training to the police dogs after division of the state.

As many as 35 trained police dogs were dedicated to the police department.

She urged the police officials to use the services of the police dogs in crime detection and get name and fame to the state. She appreciated A Swamulu, who hailed from Nandyal who imparted eight months training to the 35 dogs in the 21st batch and 54 dogs handlers.

She said the police dogs will play a key role in identifying drugs, bomb detection, and those accused in the crime cases. She said seven dogs were trained in the narcotics department and another ten dogs were trained in identifying the narcotic material. She further said that 154 dogs were used in the TTD Brahmotsavams, Governor, President and other VVIPs visits. Principal secretary to Home Department Harish Kumar Gupta, Intelligence DGP PSR Anjaneyulu, Director General of Fire Services, Sunil Kumar, APSP additional DGP Atul Kumar, SEB IGP Vineet Brijlal, intelligence DIG K Raghuram Reddy were present.