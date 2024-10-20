Police get 2-day custody of ex-MP Suresh

Guntur : Former MP and YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh was taken into two days police custody on Saturday in connection with the murder of Mariamma at Velagapudi.

Following the petition filed by the Tullur police, the court granted two days custody. He has been shifted to Tullur police station from Guntur district jail where he was in remand. Though he got bail in the attack on TDP state party office case, he failed to produce surety.

Meanwhile, police arrested him in the Mariamma murder case.

