Police help woman get back lost valuables

Eluru: The Eluru Three-Town Police have successfully tracked down a lost bag containing valuables from an auto here on Saturday. Chitti Shiva Kumari (54) of Vemulawada village in Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana, was happy with the prompt action of the police in recovering a bag containing valuable items that she had accidentally left in an auto. While alighting the auto she left the bag, which contained 80 grams of gold jewellery and clothes, behind.

After realizing that the bag was missing, she immediately reported the incident to the police, requesting assistance in retrieving the lost items. Acting swiftly on the instructions of Inspector K Srinivasa Rao, Sub-Inspector Ajaya and his team contacted the Eluru Auto Union President. Using technology to track the movements of the auto, they were able to locate the vehicle and recover the forgotten bag within a few hours. The auto driver was unaware that the passenger had left the bag behind when leaving his vehicle in a hurry. In recognition of their quick and efficient work in solving the case, Eluru DSP Sravan Kumar announced that SI Ajay Kumar, Head Constable Vijay Raju, and Raghu would be rewarded. He also praised Auto Union President Leela Krishna for his immediate response and cooperation in resolving the issue.