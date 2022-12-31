Police impose curbs on New Year celebrations in pilgrim city

Tirupati: The police department has announced some restrictions on the New Year celebrations in the pilgrim city. Superintendent of Police Parameswar Reddy said that no permission will be given to celebrate the event in public places and permissions are required to conduct DJ events. Greeting the residents on the New Year, he said that stringent action will be initiated on those, who take part in bike races or car races and there was no question of compromising on law and order situation.

Fines will be imposed along with filing cases on those who are caught in drunken driving cases. If anyone is caught for the second time during the same night, they will be produced before the magistrate to send them to remand.

The bars and wine shops should be closed within the prescribed time limit. To organise New Year celebrations after the mid-night prior permission is necessary or else case will be registered, the SP said. He warned that the police forces will be deployed in large numbers in the city on December 31. Check posts and police pickets will be there to conduct the inspections till 2 am. He also told the people that flyovers will be closed and people will not be allowed to roam on the roads at night.