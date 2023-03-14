Police impose restrictions for Pawan's rally today

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the Jana Sena formation day meeting, the Krishna police imposed restrictions in the district.

Jana Sena Party's 10th formation day function will be held in Machilipatnam on Tuesday. Party chief Pawan Kalyan will address the public meeting at 5 pm after taking part in a rally from Mangalagiri party office to Machilipatnam on National Highway-65.

During the rally, the JanaSena planned some programmes at selected places along the highway. On the other hand, the party also called the youth and activists to participate in the rally along with Pawan Kalyan.

In view of this, Krishna District SP P Joshuva on Monday clarified that they would not allow any rallies, meetings on the National Highway as Section-30 was invoked in the district. He also clarified that if they conduct any type of rallies, it would impact and cause inconvenience to the general public. He further warned that the police would take a serious action if anyone carries out rallies by flouting the rules. On the other hand, the Jana Sena party has made elaborate arrangements for its formation day celebrations.

Already the party appointed constituency committees for making it a huge success. The JanaSena is expecting alarge number of party activists from Machilipatnam, Pedana, Avanigadda, Repalle, Narasapuram,Pamarru,Gudivada, Vijayawada andKaikaluru constituencies to attend the meeting as it is being organised at Machilipatnam which has good road

connectivity.