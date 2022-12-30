Police impose restrictions on New-year celebrations in Vijayawada

The police department has announced restrictions on New Year celebrations in the city. City CP Kanthi Rana Tata announced the restrictions regarding the celebrations to this extent on Friday. He warned that activities like drinking alcohol and cutting cakes in public disturbing the peace.

He said that bars and restaurants should not open beyond the permitted hours and asserted to take permission for DJs. The CP has advised the organizers of events, clubs, and pubs to take police permission and even if the celebrations are held till midnight, people should reach their homes by 1 am.

"The flyovers will be closed and people will not be allowed to roam on the roads at night," police said adding that section 144 and section 30 will come into effect after December 31 night in Vijayawada.

The city CP clarified that there is a need to be more vigilant in the wake of Covid and strict action will be taken if the rules are violated.