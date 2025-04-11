Police inspects anti-eve teasing beats

Kurnool: Following the directives of Kurnool SP Vikrant Patil, district police officials have warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in eve teasing and misbehaviour. They inspected anti-eve teasing beats near schools and colleges across the district on Thursday. Awareness is being created among students to report any issues caused by eve teasers or miscreants to the police.

After taking charge as SP, Patil, aiming to curb eve teasing, has implemented eve teasing beats across the district. To control eve teasing near various colleges and schools, 36 anti-eve teasing beats are operating daily throughout the district. Special drone cameras are also being used to monitor and prevent incidents of eve teasing.

So far, police have kept surveillance and provided counselling to 6,853 individuals caught engaging in eve teasing near various police stations, schools, colleges, and educational institutionsin the district.