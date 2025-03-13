Police issue notices to Chevireddy

Ongole: Prakasam district police have issued notices to YSR Congress Party Ongole parliamentary constituency in-charge Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, in five cases registered during the poll campaign, at the YSRCP Office in Ongole on Wednesday.

The police registered three cases in Yerragondapalem, one at Dornala and one at Peddaraveedu police station limits on Chevireddy for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct during the election campaign.

The police officers from the Yerragondapalem, Dornala and Peddaraveedu handed over notices to Chevireddy, and asked him to cooperate with the investigation by attending the inquiry.

Responding to the notices, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said that he won’t fear the cases, and he has the support of the party and the public.