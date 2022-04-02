Police likely to arrest Padmavathi Travels owner Gpoi Babu

West Godavari: In a recent development, two businesses have approached the police station claiming that the seized cash and gold belong to them. However, the police are questioning the duo. It is reported that the police is likely to arrest the owner of Padmavathi Travels Gopi Babu. Police have seized a large amount of cash being smuggled near Veeravalli toll plaza in Nallajerla mandal of West Godavari district. Going into details, police conducted a check near the toll plaza on Friday morning. Meanwhile, a bus numbered AP 39 TB 7555 belonging to Padmavati Travels came across.

Police stopped the bus on suspicion and carried out checks under the luggage decks and seats of the bus where bundles of banknotes were found. Police have arrested a bus driver and cleaner after seizing a bundle of currency notes and investigating to gather details as to who is behind the crime.

According to the police, the amount seized was around Rs 4.76 crore. The cash is currently kept at the Toll Plaza office. It is possible to calculate that money in the presence of IT executives. Recently, however, highways have become a haven for smuggling. Some smugglers are moving cash, gold, silver, and alcohol.

A few days ago, while checking a car from Hyderabad at the Panchalingala check post in the Kurnool district, bundles of currency notes were found under the seat. In the toolbox under the driver's seat, a lump sum of Rs. 65 lakh cash fell out. Authorities have seized large sums of cash and liquor bottles several times before.