Police obstruct farmers’ ‘Quit Corporate’ rally

Ongole: Police authorities obstructed a farmers’ demonstration organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Trade Unions Joint Forum here on Wednesday, citing restrictions under Section 30 of the Police Act. The ‘Quit Corporate - Quit Agriculture’ rally was intended to protest against the corporatisation of agriculture and demand implementation of the MS Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

SKM District convener Chunduri Rangarao led farmers from various organisations, including Andhra Pradesh Raithu Sangham, AP Rythu Sangham, Akhila Bharata Rythu Coolie Sangham, Kisan Congress, CPM, and Congress Party, who arrived at Mini Stadium with tractors, motorcycles, and flags at 10 AM. Following the obstruction by the police, the organisers converted the rally into a protest.

Speaking at the event, Rangarao criticised the BJP government for benefiting corporate interests while suppressing democratic rights. He reminded the gathering that they had democratically opposed Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest when he was the opposition leader, questioning why the current government was now acting autocratically against democratic voices.

Rangarao said that the farmers of the country are now calling for the ‘Quit Corporate’ against the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the farmers, and to present the agriculture in the country to the corporate companies.

AP Rythu Sangham district secretary Pamidi Venkatrao questioned why the central government could waive Rs 16 lakh crore in corporate loans but refused to waive farmers’ debts. He warned that attempts to suppress movements would lead to the same fate as previous governments. CPM district secretary Sk Mabu alleged the government was implementing agricultural laws through backdoor methods, specifically criticising the allocation of 8348 acres of valuable farmland to Indosol company.

Other speakers, including Hanuma Reddy, Chittipati Venkateswarlu, and Sk Saida, condemned the government’s double standards, pointing out that ruling party events don’t require Section 30 clearance. Other leaders warned that suppressing public concerns through force would inevitably lead to public backlash against the government.