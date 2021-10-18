Police open fire on ganja smugglers as they tried to attack in Visakhapatnam, two injured

An incident of firing that took place on Sunday evening in the Visakhapatnam agency has caused a stir. According to Visakhapatnam SP Boddepalli Krishna Rao the Telangana police who were moving the marijuana smugglers near Lambasinghe had opened fire in the air in self-defense when the smuggling gang had tried to attack them.

Going into details, a special team of Telangana police has arrived in Visakhapatnam for the accused in the cannabis case registered at Nalgonda police station recently. The SP said four rounds of gunfire was opened in the air as they were stopped by 15–20 marijuana smugglers with a tipper lorry across the road and attacked them with knives, axes, and stones destroying a police vehicle.

Two marijuana smuggler was injured in the incident who was shifted to Narsipatnam hospital for treatment and no casualties were reported. The incident took place at Lambasinghe Ghat Road near Turabalagedda in Chintapalli mandal. Three people from Galipad were arrested by Nalagonda police last week for smuggling marijuana. Killo Balakrishna (30), Killo Bhimaraju (26), and Nara Lova (30) were arrested on the 15th of this month in connection with the case.