Police remain vigilant in protecting people

Vijayawada: Ensuring the safety of citizens amid Cyclone Montha, the NTR district police have been maintaining round-the-clock vigilance under the direct supervision of NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu. From the village level to the district headquarters, the police have implemented strong preventive and rescue measures to ensure there is no loss of life or property.

In coordination with various departments, the police administration has identified vulnerable and hilly areas prone to landslides and alerted residents to move to safer locations. People living in risky zones have been evacuated to rehabilitation centres set up by the district administration.

To prevent accidents and ensure smooth movement, police teams have swiftly removed fallen trees and damaged hoardings caused by strong winds. They also cleared traffic obstructions in Vijayawada and throughout the NTR district.

Additionally, the police have warned residents in areas where streams have overflowed by setting up barricades. They have relocated people from vulnerable areas to rehabilitation centres in Nandigama, Doddadeverapadu, Jaggaiahpet, Gampalagudem, Ganapavaram, and other locations within the district. JCBs have been used to clear bushes around overflowing streams to facilitate safe public transportation.

Enhanced security measures have been established at swollen streams and canals to prevent individuals from entering dangerous areas. Drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring have been intensified in key locations, including rivers, canals, and low-lying regions, to ensure a rapid response to any emergency situations.

Police action saves lives

A significant demonstration of alertness and humanity took place in the Vijayawada II Town Police Station area. On October 28, West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Durga Rao and Inspector Kondala Rao, along with their team, conducted inspections in cyclone-affected neighbourhoods. They identified dilapidated structures and safely evacuated residents.

Remarkably, one of these buildings collapsed in a hillside area, Gollapalem Gattu, on Wednesday, October 29, due to heavy rainfall; however, no lives were lost, thanks to their timely intervention. Citizens across Vijayawada expressed gratitude and admiration for the police’s proactive measures, saying, “The police who act in time are truly the saviours of the people.”