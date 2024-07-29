Police rescue kidnapped baby within just 3 hours

Anantapur: Within three hours, the police rescued a 5-day-old kidnapped baby and reunited with her parents on Sunday.

According to DSP TVV Pratap, Amrutha (25), native of Nagaluru village, was admitted in the government hospital on July 16 and gave birth to a girl on July 23. Amrutha noticed that her baby was missing at 4.30 am on Sunday and immediately informed her family and hospital staff, who in turn reported to the police.

SP KV Murali Krishna came to know about the kidnapping and alerted the DSP. Along with Fourth-Town CIs Kranthi Kumar and Pratap Reddy and ASI Triloknath, DSP Pratap interrogated patients in the ward. Based on CCTV footage, police found out that a woman, Amani, hailing from Narayanapuram village, took away the baby.

Police arrested Amani and will initiate legal action against her. They recovered the baby and handed her over to the parents just three hours after the baby went missing.

SP Murali Krishna congratulated police team for their efficient handling of the case.