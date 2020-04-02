Police seized duplicate liquor bottles in Anantapur district

With the implementation of lockdown, the wine shops remain closed across the state. Taking advantage of this, some people are trying to encash the situation by selling duplicate liquor illegally, and this business is high in the districts of the border area.

Recently, AP Excise police have seized duplicate liquor bottles which were transported illegally from Karnataka. This incident came into light during the vehicles check near Manesamudram village at Hindupur mandal in Anantapur district.

The police have arrested three people for carrying five cases (240 bottles) duplicate liquor illegally in a car from Bengaluru to sell them in the surrounding villages of Hindupur.

Speaking on the occasion, Anantapur Excise Deputy Commissioner Vijay Shankar and CI Narasimha said that a total of 851 duplicate liquor bottles were seized from different persons in the district during the lockdown situation.