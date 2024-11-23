Police to use drones to prevent ganja peddling

SRIKAKULAM: Vigilance with drone cameras was launched in and around Srikakulam city by the police to prevent ganja transportation and other offences.

During the YSRCP regime, ganja transportation and usage was rampant in Srikakulam city and across the district.

After the defeat of YSRCP in the polls and the NDA forming its government in the State, cases related to the ganja seizure have increased significantly.

Several gangs were involved in ganja peddling in and around Srikakulam city.

Areas near Nagavali river, several local rivulets, canals, open places and bridges also turned into areas for illegal ganja sale.

After the formation of the NDA government in the State, the police decided to take stern measures and accorded top priority to prevent ganja transportation and sale to protect the gullible youth.

In their efforts to prevent illegal ganja transportation and sale effectively, police launched a vigil with drone cameras in and around the city to locate the spot and to arrest the culprits at a quick pace.

In addition to it these drone cameras, vigilance will be useful to prevent other offences like thefts, group clashes, illegal storage of sand and the movement of heavy vehicles on narrow roads.

The police would also use drones to streamline road traffic, to prevent encroachment of roads, bike thefts, breaking and lifting of banks’ ATMs and also to prevent domestic animals’ movement on busy roads in Srikakulam city.

Ganja menace is claiming lives and spoiling the golden future of youth. Hence, its prevention is highly essential. Use of drones will be effecting in checking the menace, the police officials explained.