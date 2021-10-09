Police unearth 10 booby traps on Andhra-Chhattisgarh border

Kakinada: A major threat to life of the police forces engaged in combing operations in the forests on Andhra-Chhattisgarh border has been averted with the police unearthing as many as 10 booby traps.

A police team led by Chituru ASP G Krishna Kanth and Yetapaka police personnel found the booby traps in the forest along the State border on Friday.

The forest cover where the traps were detected shares a border with the Sukuma district in Chhattisgarh. They had taken up search operations following the directions of District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu following a tip off about the movement of the Maoists in the forests.

The booby traps were found at a distance of two kilometres in the Mallam village from Chhattisgarh border. This is believed to be the strategy of the Guttukoya tribe and this is the biggest trap detected by the paramilitary forces in recent years on the Chattisgarh -Andhra -Odisha borders.

The booby trap is the part of gorilla army strategy adopted by the Maoists active on the State borders.

It is learnt that the traps, meant to injure and kill the police, were planted by the Maoist militia and Dalam members. Given the size and sharpness of the booby traps, covered with leaves and soil, the police forces could have suffered grave injuries during their combing operations in the forests, police said.