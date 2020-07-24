Political equations may change in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Political equations will definitely be changed in the district adversarial to the ruling YSRCP in coming days in the wake of elevation of Dharmana Krishna Das as Deputy Chief Minister and Palasa MLA S Appala Raju as Minister. Dharmana Krishna Das is representing from Narasannapeta Assembly constituency and elevated as Deputy Chief Minister from the Cabinet minister post. S Appala Raju elected first time as MLA from Palasa Assembly constituency and elevated as minister for community equations at state level.

Krishna Das is belonging to Polinati Velama community and Appala Raju is belonging to fishermen community in the district. The district has 10 Assembly segments,Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Pathapatnam, Amudalavalasa, Srikakulam, Etcherla, Rajam and Palakonda. Of these 10 segments, seven segments Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Pathapatnam, Amudalavalasa and Srikakulam are part of Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency. Either in the entire district or in Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency limits, Kalinga community occupies first place regarding voting followed by Turpu Kapu, Polinati Velama, Fishermen and Kalinga Komati communities.

At present, out of the total 10 Assembly segments, the ruling YSRCP candidates won in eight segments in Palasa, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Pathapatnam, Amudalavalsa, Etcherla, Rajam and Palakonda. TDP won in Itchapuram and Tekkali Assembly segments.

The largest voting community Kalinga and second largest community Turpu Kapu leaders and people are in an opinion that the two major communities being neglected. Tammineni Sitaram belonging to Kalinga community was elevated as AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker. He is not happy with the Speaker post and wished to be included in the cabinet.

From Turpu Kapu caste, Reddy Shanthi and Gorle Kiran Kumar elected first time as MLAs from Pathapatnam and Etcherla segments on YSRCP ticket. Both the MLAs also expected berths in the cabinet. Another two MLAs from Rajam segment Kambala Jogulu belonging to Scheduled Caste and from Palakonda segment Viswasaraya Kalavathi belonging to Scheduled Tribe. They are also expecting elevation. Present slight shuffle in the cabinet caused dissatisfaction among leaders and people of two major communities, Kalinga and Turpu Kapu in the district.