Live
- Former minister Madhu Swamy aspirant for Tumakuru ticket
- Kalyana Rama Shrine in Chikkamagaluru Holds Myths of Lord Rama, Sita, and Bhima Keechaka
- No hearing held in SC on Chandrababu's anticipatory bail plea in Fibernet case
- Bengal Govt has turned Gangasagar Mela into a money-minting event: LoP
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar, Vicky get into a physical fight over a ‘bucket’
- Navy team to Chadar trek Ladakh's frozen Zanskar River
- Gujarat High Court acts on post-cataract surgery complications at hospital, next hearing on Feb 7
- PM Modi asks Kerala BJP workers to reach out to people ahead of LS polls
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Expected Changes in Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
- Need some time to examine report on question if LMV licence holders can drive light transport vehicles: Centre to Supreme Court
Just In
Politics heated up in Gudivada as YSRCP and TDP organises programs on NTR's death anniversary
The TDP is taking the program seriously as the meeting to be held falls in the YSRCP MLA Kodali Nani constituency Gudivada as there is a war of words between TDP and Kodali Nani
Andhra Pradesh politics have heated up ahead of the general election to be held in a few months, the TDP and YSRCP are going ahead with their programs to woo the people and take advantage in the election. As part of their plans, the TDP has be organising the Ra Kadali Ra in the parliament constituencies. The TDP has now planned to hold a meeting tomorrow at Gudivada on the occasion of NTR death anniversary.
The TDP is taking the program seriously as the meeting to be held falls in the YSRCP MLA Kodali Nani constituency Gudivada as there is a war of words between TDP and Kodali Nani ever since the YSRCP came to power. The TDP is planning to defeat Kodali Nani at any cost in Gudivada.
However, Kodali Nani is also not taking back and getting ready to organise the programs as part of NTR death anniversary in Gudivada. The latest situation is creating tension in Gudivada as YSRCP and TDP are organising programs on the same day. Meanwhile, the police were alerted and taking measures to avoid untoward incidents.