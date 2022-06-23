Polling for Atmakur by-election begins, and officials identify 123 problematic centers

The polling for the Nellore district Atmakur by-election has begun a while ago. Polling, which began at 7 a.m. will continue until 6 p.m. Arrangements have been completed at 279 polling stations in the Atmakur constituency, and 1,339 General and 1032 Police personnel are being deployed. In addition, 142 micro-observers and 38 sector officers will be on duty. A total of 377 EVMs were prepared.



Returning Officer, JC MN Harendira Prasad said that 123 problematic centers have been identified in the constituency and special provisions have been deployed there. Harendira Prasad said voter slips have already been distributed to all voters who are required to bring a Voter ID, Aadhaar, Bank Passbook, Passport, etc. along with the voter slips. Voters are advised to exercise their voting right fearlessly and freely.

With the sudden death of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, it is well known that the Atmakur by-election is inevitable. Gautam Reddy's brother Mekapati Vikram Reddy on behalf of the YSRCP, Bharat Kumar on behalf of the BJP, and a total of 14 candidates are in the fray for the by-election. The counting will take place on the 26th.