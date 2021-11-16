Polling in Kuppam municipal elections held peacefully, says AP SEC Nilam Sawhney

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney has responded to allegations of irregularities in the Kuppam municipal elections. A press release to this effect was issued on Tuesday. The SEC said the polling took place under the surveillance of webcasting, videography and CCTV cameras. She said the polling was peaceful except for a few minor incidents outside the polling booth in Kuppam. The SEC said Chittoor SP had supervised the election duties in Kuppam.



The SEC Nilam Sawhney said that all the agents hired by the parties were at the polling booths and clarified that no untoward incidents had taken place and no one had asked for a re-poll. Complaints received by the Election Commission were forwarded to the authorities from time to time and they immediately took appropriate action, she said.



She revealed that reports on what action was taken over elections were sent to the Election Commission from time to time.