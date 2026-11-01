Polling Resumes in 55th Division After Three-Hour Delay in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Polling resumed at Old Rajarajeswari area in the 55th Division of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation following a delay of nearly three hours, after the State Election Commission intervened to address confusion over ballot paper symbols.

The polling process was temporarily disrupted after it came to light that the election symbols of YSRCP and Congress candidates had been mixed up on the ballot papers. The issue triggered concern among election officials and voters, prompting the intervention of the State Election Commission.

After nearly three hours, the corrected ballot papers reached the polling station, following which officials took necessary steps to resume the polling process.

Polling subsequently recommenced under the supervision of election officials. The authorities took measures to ensure that voters could exercise their franchise without further confusion.

The incident caused inconvenience to voters in the 55th Division, with polling being delayed due to the ballot paper discrepancy.