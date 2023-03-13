Polling to begin for MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

All is set for the election polling for Graduate and Teachers MLC seats in Telugu states. The authorities have made all arrangements for the polling on Monday (March 13) to be held for 3 graduate and 2 teacher MLC posts in Andhra Pradesh. While the ruling party is eager to secure all the 5 MLC seats, the opposition has campaigned vigorously to secure those seats.



Regarding East Rayalaseema Constituency, elections will be held in Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts for Graduate Constituency and Teachers Constituency while regarding West Rayalaseema Constituency, elections will be held in Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts for Graduate Constituency and Teachers Constituency.

The elections will be held for graduate MLC in Visakha, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts under north Coastal Andhra. Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm and will be done through ballot system.

On the other hand, elections will be held for 1 teacher and 1 MLC post of local bodies in Telangana for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar Teacher MLC, Hyderabad Local Bodies MLC.

A total of 139 polling stations along with 25 booths have been set up in Hyderabad district for the MLC seat of Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Upadhyay Constituency, 31 polling stations have been set up in Rangareddy district and 14 polling centers have been set up in Medchal Malkajigiri district.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said that arrangements have been made for the MLC elections. He said Section 144 is in force.