Polluting environment is exploitation of nature: SP Siddharth Kaushal

Ongole: Everyone should participate in environmentally-friendly activities and should grow plants to help reduce carbon footprint, said Prakasam District SP Siddharth Kaushal.

Celebrating the World Environment Day, he planted saplings on the premises of the district police office here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that it is the responsibility of everyone to protect the environment and suggested that planting trees would further increase the oxygen content on the planet.

He observed that the use of fossil fuels in vehicles was increasing the pollution excessively and advocated reduction in fuel consumption and avoiding use of plastics and other polluting substances.

Additional SP B Ravichandra, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, Welfare RI Hari Rao, IT Core SI K Ajay Kumar, Smile Again Organisation representatives, school and college students and others participated in the programme.