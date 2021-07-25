Andhra Fine Khadi Karmikha Sangham (AFKKS) at Ponduru to be improved as tourist center. During TDP regime state government allotted Rs 1.50 Cr for the tourist project to identify suitable land and for its acquisition, to construct building and for providing required equipment. Government aim is to improve lives of weavers through the tourism center. AFKKS is preparing Khadi cloth from the raw cotton.

The tourism center named as Khadi Village and identified two acres extent of land at Pydikonda and also at Rapaka villages near Ponduru mandal headquarters. In this village cloth manufacturing process from the raw cotton and its different stages are going to be established. All the weavers will be provided accommodation here to produce cloth.

In the Khadi Village skill up gradation activities will be provided to the weavers like training on modern trends in weaving, providing latest tools, awareness on latest designs to compete with the readymade and power loom cloths. Also explain process of dyeing and emerging changes in this process, effluent treatment plan, modernization of weaving looms are the objectives of the government in establishment of the Khadi Village.

By establishing the Khadi Village state government is exepcting good future for to hand loom and weaving industry. With an aim to attract customers and tourists from all over the nation regular sales counter for selling Khadi cloths, guest house to provide accommodation to tourists and restaurants were also proposed here.

Ponduru Khadi centre to be improved as tourism spot

Ponduru AFKKS is noted for manufacturing of spun type khadi cloth which is having nationwide demand. During freedom movement also Ponduru Khadi was attracted by the freedom fighters and Mahatma Gandhi also visited the Ponduru once and praised skilled work of weavers here and lauded their concentration in preparation of Khadi cloth through the traditional looms.

"Suitable land for the Khadi Village is available at Rapaka and Pydikonda areas near Ponduru Mandal center and detailed project report (DPR) need to prepare for it," says N Narayana Rao District Tourism Promotion Officer (DTPO).

"After completion of Khadi Village Ponduru Khadi cloth will get its previous glory and fame across the nation," says GG Sankar AFKKS executive body representative.