Pool Campus drive held at Ashoka Women’s Engg College

Kurnool: Ashoka Women’s Engineering College successfully organised 2-day Pool Campus recruitment drive by Tech Mahindra, exclusively for engineering students of Rayalaseema region.

A total of 1,327 students from seven leading engineering institutions, including Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, G Pulla Reddy Engineering College, Subba Reddy Engineering College, SRIT Anantapur, and St John’s Engineering College, Yemmiganur, registered for this event.

Shortlisted candidates after two challenging rounds are now set to attend final round of interviews to secure placements with Tech Mahindra. The selection process was handled meticulously by Tech Mahindra HR Jain Begum and her team.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashoka College management highlighted that such drives help the region grow professionally and inspire students to build strong careers in the IT industry.