  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Poor getting corporate hospital treatment under Aarogyasri: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy after inaugurating the Platinum Block at Medicover Super Specialty Hospital in Nellore on Tuesday
x

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy after inaugurating the Platinum Block at Medicover Super Specialty Hospital in Nellore on Tuesday

Highlights

Says CM Jagan has also introduced the Family Doctor scheme to extend proper medicare to the underprivileged

Nellore: The State government is serving the poor by providing 108, 104 services and through Family Doctor scheme for their well-being.

He formally launched a block at Medicover hospitals in the city on Tuesday and said Aarogyasri has been serving lakhs of poor for various treatment procedures.

The Minister said even poor people were getting corporate treatment because of the Aarogyasri scheme and people should thank former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who first introduced it. Subsequently, Jagan Mohan Reddy has strengthened the scheme including many ailments in the scheme.

Govardhan Reddy said CM Jagan introduced the Family Doctor scheme besides services of 108 and 104 vehicles. He appreciated the efforts of the hospital management for providing state-of-the-art facilities across the State supporting the government schemes. He asked them to provide good services to the poor as the Chief Minister desired.

Hospital Chairman Dr Anil Krishna said they were having 25 branches in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra with 5,000 beds and 11,000 staff members. City Mayor P Sravanthi, YSR Congress State secretary K Giridhar Reddy, hospital senior doctors and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X