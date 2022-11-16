Poor getting corporate hospital treatment under Aarogyasri: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: The State government is serving the poor by providing 108, 104 services and through Family Doctor scheme for their well-being.

He formally launched a block at Medicover hospitals in the city on Tuesday and said Aarogyasri has been serving lakhs of poor for various treatment procedures.

The Minister said even poor people were getting corporate treatment because of the Aarogyasri scheme and people should thank former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who first introduced it. Subsequently, Jagan Mohan Reddy has strengthened the scheme including many ailments in the scheme.

Govardhan Reddy said CM Jagan introduced the Family Doctor scheme besides services of 108 and 104 vehicles. He appreciated the efforts of the hospital management for providing state-of-the-art facilities across the State supporting the government schemes. He asked them to provide good services to the poor as the Chief Minister desired.

Hospital Chairman Dr Anil Krishna said they were having 25 branches in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra with 5,000 beds and 11,000 staff members. City Mayor P Sravanthi, YSR Congress State secretary K Giridhar Reddy, hospital senior doctors and others were present.