Poor need to be given house sites in Amaravati: Perni Nani

Tadepalli: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) strongly supported the decision of the state government to allot house sites to the poor in Amaravati stating that they too deserve a place in the people's capital city.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Thursday, Nani said that the BC, SC, ST and Minorities should be given a place in the capital region.

Referring to the Maha Padayatra proposed to be taken out from Venkatayapalem to Arasavilli by Amaravati farmers, he ridiculed the move saying that it was politically motivated and aimed at collecting donations to make black money white. He alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was trying to cover up his misdeeds by provoking the government employees on the issue of Contributory Pension Schemes.

The former minister appealed to the people to realise the facts that the Chief Minister wants to develop the state uniformly Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna, addressing the media at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, took a strong exception to the outbursts of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Nellore district on Wednesday.

He said that he was ready for an open debate on the issue of welfare of the Dalits. He said that it was the YSRCP family which had been the wellwishers of the Dalits.

He said that Lokesh was daydreaming to become the chief minister. The minister asserted that the people across the state are very happy with the welfare schemes of the state government and everyone wants YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to become the chief minister once again.