Poor response for polling continues in Prakasam district

Ongole: The voter turnout at the ongoing MPTC and ZPTC election in Prakasam is very poor, on Thursday.

For the 387 MPTC and 41 ZPTC elections, there are 2194 candidates in contest. By 8AM, the polling percentage is just 2.22, for the 9M it is 6.60, at 11AM it is 15.05, by 1 PM it is 27.441 only and by 3PM it is just 34.19 only.

The high temperatures in most of the western area of the district also affected the polling. The mercury in the thermometer hit 40°C in nearly 20 mandals of the district. Though the administration made arrangements like tents to provide shade, the voters are seen in the sun waiting in queue lines before noon, at a number of places.