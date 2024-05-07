Poor response to home voting in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: There was poor response to home voting in the district as only fraction of voters eligible for the process opted for it. The home voting went off peaceful in the on Monday.

As per Election Commission guidelines, district election offers invited applications from the voters for home voting. Voters who crossed 85 years of age and physically challenged are eligible for home voting. In Srikakulam district, voters who crossed 85 years of age are 11,421 and physically challenged voters are 21,517 with total number being 32,938.

But only 494 voters applied for home voting facility.

Basing on the applications, officials made arrangements by deploying 188 teams across the district.

A total of 494 voters have submitted applications for home voting previously but out of them 474 cast their votes.

But of them, 12 voters died during the period, eight persons are not available at home.