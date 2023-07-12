Live
Poor to Rich policy will yield better results, says Chandrababu Naidu
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his belief in the effectiveness of the "Poor to Rich" policy outlined in TDP's mini manifesto and considers it innovative and expects it to yield wonderful results. He emphasised the importance of a P-4 (People, Government, and Private Partnership) policy in achieving this objective.
During a media interaction, he stated that while poverty is a reality, the creation of wealth is equally necessary. He mentioned that the poor are receiving only Rs. 150 per day currently, and his aim is to change this through wealth creation.
Chandrababu further stated that, in addition to the four schemes already announced, there are plans to implement numerous programs for women. He believes that involving women in various initiatives will contribute to the betterment of both families and society.
Recalling the plight of the women who are not getting due priority, Naidu said that they have highlighted the prioritisation of women in the mini manifesto under the Mahashakti.