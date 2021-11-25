Porumamilla, Seetharamapuram road cries for attention

Porumamilla: A seven-kilometre tarmac road between Takerpet village of Porumamilla mandal of YSR Kadapa district and Seetharamapuram, a border mandal of Nellore district, turns unmotorable for vehicle riders due to pathetic condition of road. There are several instances where vehicle riders, who proposed to travel on this way, lost their lives and some became disabled after meeting serious road accidents.

Due to recent heavy rains, the condition of road turned pathetic as most part of it got washed away causing nightmare to the vehicle riders proceeding on this deep valley. According to the sources, every day at least 5,000 people from 12 surrounding villages including Seetharamapuram will visit Porumamilla for various needs like purchasing vegetables, essential commodities and hospitals as it is located just 7 km distance and 25 km from Seetharamapuram mandal headquarters.

The administration is least bothered to take up repair works despite several appeals saying the road will comes under the purview of national highway. "Porumamilla is centre point for going Singarayakonda of Prakasam district and Badvel for YSR Kadapa district. There is no option for people of surrounding villages to travel on that road reaching Porumamilla,"said M Ramamihan Reddy, a resident of Porumamilla town.

Speaking to The Hans India, National Highway's Executive Engineer K Obul Reddy said that proposals were sent for taking repair works on road long back. He said the four-lane road was also sanctioned from Singarayakonda of Prakasam district up to Setharamapuram mandal of Nellore district.