Just In
Posani Krishna Murali extend sops to artists, says ID cards will be issued to them
APFDC Chairman Posani Krishna Murali has expressed his support for artists in Andhra Pradesh by announcing the issuance of ID cards to all artists and technicians in the state with the aim to facilitate the outsiders to hire artists easily.
APFDC Chairman Posani Krishna Murali has expressed his support for artists in Andhra Pradesh by announcing the issuance of ID cards to all artists and technicians in the state with the aim to facilitate the outsiders to hire artists easily. Unlike other associations that require membership fees, Posani clarified that their association does not charge any commission.
Posani also addressed the issue of agents taking a significant portion of the earnings of junior artists and emphasised the need to eliminate the middlemen and suggested that directors can easily find artists by conducting online searches to access their details. He further stated that films should be made directly without any intermediaries, and assured that they are considering providing further concessions to artists.
Posani shared an incident involving actor Allu Arjun, where the actor generously donated Rs. 5 lakhs. He said that Allu Arjun expressed his desire for the money to be used for a good cause, and said that he had distributed a portion of the funds to three students who were unable to afford education expenses. He used the remaining amount to others to purchase new clothes for the students. Posani expressed his gratitude to Allu Arjun for his generosity and made the children publicly thank him during an event.