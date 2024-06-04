Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th June 2024
- Shocked Jagan vows to rise like phoenix
- Asaduddin juggernaut rolls on with huge win
- Ye Jo Public Hai Ye Sab Jaanti Hai…
- Celebrations erupt at MIM hqrs as Asad wins
- Babu is Back: Landslide for NDA
- Congress wins both LS seats in violence-hit Manipur
- 'Strong AI policy enabling adoption, skill development & innovation must be area of focus'
- Rajasthan: Congress candidate Ummedram Beniwal wins from Barmer
- Rashtrapati Bhavan closed for general public ahead of swearing-in-ceremony
Just In
Postal ballots reach counting tables in Tirupati
Highlights
As the postal ballots counting process has to commence first, the staff have brought the postal ballot boxes on to the counting tables at the counting centre in SPMVV campus in Tirupati.
TIRUPATI: As the postal ballots counting process has to commence first, the staff have brought the postal ballot boxes on to the counting tables at the counting centre in SPMVV campus in Tirupati.
After verifying the seals in the presence of election observers, DEO, Returning officers and candidates the seals will be opened at 8 am to start further proceedings. In the next few minutes, the final stage of the general election process will formally begin amid nervousness of candidates, their agents, parties and people.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS