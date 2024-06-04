Postal ballots reach counting tables in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: As the postal ballots counting process has to commence first, the staff have brought the postal ballot boxes on to the counting tables at the counting centre in SPMVV campus in Tirupati.

After verifying the seals in the presence of election observers, DEO, Returning officers and candidates the seals will be opened at 8 am to start further proceedings. In the next few minutes, the final stage of the general election process will formally begin amid nervousness of candidates, their agents, parties and people.