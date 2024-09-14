Live
- South Zone DCP holds meet with Ganesh Utsav organisers
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 14 September, 2024
- Hyd CP reviews security for Ganesh, Milad-un-Nabi festivities
- CM warns lax contractors of action; vows to groom Hyd’bad a la Indore
- Tansen unveils regal cocktails
- SCR to run Onam special trains
- All-out efforts to ensure hassle-free power supply for Ganesh Visarjan
- UoH Prof appointed as Editor-in-Chief of Sage Journal
- Raising awareness to save lives
- Nurturing growth through self-awareness
Just In
Poster for boxing championship unveiled
Highlights
Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad released a poster for the 78th Men and 17th Women All India Inter Railway Boxing Championship to be organised by East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair.
Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad released a poster for the 78th Men and 17th Women All India Inter Railway Boxing Championship to be organised by East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair.
The championship will be held from September 24 to 27 at Sri Srinivasa Kalyanamandapam, Visakhapatnam.
In the All India Inter Railway Boxing Championship, eminent boxers from various zonal railways would be participating in this event.
The poster release ceremony was witnessed by ADRM (Infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, sports officer Pravin Bhati, joint sports officer B Avinash, among others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS