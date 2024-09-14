Poster for boxing championship unveiled

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad released a poster for the 78th Men and 17th Women All India Inter Railway Boxing Championship to be organised by East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair.

The championship will be held from September 24 to 27 at Sri Srinivasa Kalyanamandapam, Visakhapatnam.

In the All India Inter Railway Boxing Championship, eminent boxers from various zonal railways would be participating in this event.

The poster release ceremony was witnessed by ADRM (Infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, sports officer Pravin Bhati, joint sports officer B Avinash, among others.