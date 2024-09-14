  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Poster for boxing championship unveiled

Poster for boxing championship unveiled
x
Highlights

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad released a poster for the 78th Men and 17th Women All India Inter Railway Boxing Championship to be organised by East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair.

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad released a poster for the 78th Men and 17th Women All India Inter Railway Boxing Championship to be organised by East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair.

The championship will be held from September 24 to 27 at Sri Srinivasa Kalyanamandapam, Visakhapatnam.

In the All India Inter Railway Boxing Championship, eminent boxers from various zonal railways would be participating in this event.

The poster release ceremony was witnessed by ADRM (Infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, sports officer Pravin Bhati, joint sports officer B Avinash, among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick