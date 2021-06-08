Poverty will be eradicated in Vizianagaram: Vellampalli Srinivas

Vizianagaram: In-charge Minister of Vizianagaram district Vellampalli Srinivas said that the government is taking every initiative for the progress of the district.

Our aim is to eradicate poverty from this backward district. On Tuesday, he addressed the District review committee meeting (DRC) meeting held here. He said that medical infrastructure was improved significantly in the past few days, additional beds were provided and oxygen supply also was increased.

Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani said E-crop registration process has some lapses and she instructed officials to rectify them. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana instructed officials to acquire adequate medical infrastructure to face the third wave of Covid. He asked agriculture officials to make arrangements for supply of seeds and fertilisers to farmers for the ensuing kharif season.

Collector M Hari Jawaharlal explained the steps taken to control the spread of Covid and said that the district ministration aimed to bring down the positivity rate from 15 to 5 per cent.

He said that there is no scarcity of oxygen in the district. Only 13 black fungus cases were registered and all the patients were receiving required medical assistance and they were on the path to recovery.

A 20-bed special ward was opened at MR hospital to treat black fungus cases, he said.