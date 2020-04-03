Power companies clarifies on electricity bill payments, says there is no postponement

Power distribution companies CMDs clarified on Thursday about the rumours doing rounds over the postponement of electricity bills for next three months. The power companies said that there is no truth in the ongoing rumours. Speaking to media, APSPDCL CMD H Harinatha said that due to the lockdown, the staff would not be able to come to each home and take the meter reading, which is due in March hence the electricity bills will be sent to customers by SMS on the 4th of this month. While the Electricity bills will be issued for LT Aqua and HT meter services only and the district superintending engineers have been instructed to do so.

Officials, on the other hand, have made special arrangements to prevent any interruptions in the power supply system due to the lockdown. Taskforce teams have been set up in all key areas, said Genco Thermal Director Chandrasekhar Raju. Some of the key employees in key load dispatch, commercial acquisitions, networking and manufacturing companies have set up a task force with those available employees. Teams have been formed with three people in each department, officials said.

Five teams have been deployed to coordinate with the Load Dispatch Center, which connects to the country's grid and field level DISCOMS. Other task force teams have been prepared to identify and address technical issues in thermal power generation, said the power department officials.