Power generation from solar plant should start by Jan: Civic chief Anupama Anjali

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali directed the officials to take steps to start power generation from the solar plant being set up at Thukivakam of Renigunta Mandal from January. Along with officials she inspected ongoing works of a ground mounted solar plant being set up at Thukivakam of Renigunta mandal on ThursdayThe Commissioner instructed the officials to complete the pending works and start power generation from January. Anupama Anjali said that this solar plant is being set up in 26 acres with smart city funds of around Rs 25 crore. Once it is completed and commissioned, it will produce six megawatts of electricity. The commissioner directed the officials to complete the pending minor works by December-end and also complete the construction of a protective wall around the plant. Steps should also be taken to prevent water stagnation in the entire area of the plant.

Along with the Commissioner, Municipal Engineer Chandrasekhar, AE Balaji, Anil, Sudhir and others were present.