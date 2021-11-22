Power supply restoration works in full swing in 3 dists

Tirupati: Power supply restoration works are going on in full swing in three districts including Chittoor, Nellore and Kadapa under SPDCL limits, informed officials to the director K Praveen Kumar.



Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd.(SPDCL) director K Praveen Kumar held a high-level meeting on flood damage with the officials of three districts at DISCOM corporate office in Tirupati on Sunday after visiting 132 KV sub-station where power supply is yet to be restored due to water logging.

In the meeting, Praveen directed the officials to expedite restoration works and also said the government is ready to provide men and material from AP Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (CPDCL) of Vijayawada.

He also wanted the officials to restore power supply from 132 KV sub-station in Tirupati and advised them to adopt latest technology to avoid such interruptions in power supply in future.

The officials of the three districts who attended the meeting explained to the director the reasons for power interruptions in their districts in detail and the problems they faced in the flood-affected areas. Kadapa zone Chief Engineer Sriramulu, Chittoor SPDCL Superintendent Engineer (SE) K Chalapathi, Tirupati circle Transco Superintendent Engineer N Prathap Kumar, SE (Civil) V Narasimha Kumar, Nellore Circle SE K Srinivas and others were present.

Later in the day, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy spoke to SPDCL Chairman and Managing director H Harinatha Rao over phone to learn about the damage caused to sub-stations and other issues and the measures to be taken to restore power supply in the three districts.

The Minister wanted the CMD to complete the restoration works at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to the consumers.

The CMD informed the Minister that 98 villages in three districts had no power supply which will be resumed soon.