Power tariff hike 'irrational': BJP

Anantapur: BJP district president Sandireddy Sreenivasulu has called upon people and party workers to work relentlessly for defeating the ruling YSRCP in the next general elections. The BJP local unit members staged a dharna against the omissions and commissions of YSRCP government in the state in response to the call given by BJP president Somu Veeraraju. Addressing the party workers, Sreenivasulu observed that the people were fed up with anti-people policies of government in the state. He accused the government of being responsible for irrational hike in power tariff. Jagan had gone back on the promise that power tariff will not be hiked at any cost. He said the dharna was aimed at exposing the government on its empty promise. He said the power tariff hike burden comes at a time when the people are just recovering from the economic woes caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

He advised the government to take back its power hike decision failing which the BJP would launch an agitation to bring the government to its knees.