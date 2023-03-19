Powerlifter felicitated for meritorious performance

Veda Seeds - Powerlifter Nagam Gnana Divya from Katevaram village, Tenali mandal was felicitated by Tulasi Dharmacharan, Executive Director, of Veda Seeds.Tulasi Dharmacharan congratulated Gnana Divya on the occasion of winning bronze medal in the World Classic Powerlifting Championship held in Turkey in August & September 2022 and three golds and one silver medal in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in New Zealand in November & December.





On the occasion, Tulasi Dharmacharan said that it was a great honour for a girl from Guntur to achieve this feat and it was their responsibility to encourage such people. Dharmacharan announced that a cash award of Rs 30,000 will be given to Gnana Divya, who will participate in the 84+ kg sub-junior category in the Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championship from May 1 to 6 this year.





Dharmacharan wished Gnana Divya, who has performed well in powerlifting championships held at district, state, South Indian, national and world levels, to win more medals in the future and bring more fame to the country. Gnana Divya's father Venkateswara Rao and others participated in this programme.