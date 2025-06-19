Live
Practice yoga daily
Highlights
Cluster University Registrar Dr Katta Venkateswarlu said that everyone should start practicing yoga daily to become completely healthy. He urged all to make the International Yoga Day a big success.
On Wednesday, he planted saplings in the college premises as part of Yogandhra programme at Cluster University Government Men’s Degree College.
College Principal Dr Indira Shanti said that irrespective of age everyone can practice yoga, which brings change in their lives.
Silver Jubilee Government Degree College Principal Dr G Srinivas, KVR Government Degree College Principal Dr K Venkat Reddy, vice-principals and staff participated in the programme.
