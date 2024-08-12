‘Prajala Vaddaku Palana’ from Aug 15

Nellore: Following the directions of the government, the district administration is gearing up to launch Prajala Vaddaku Palana (PVP), a unique concept of Telugu Desam Party, from August 15 in the district.

To know public problems at ground-level and to find solutions, the visionary leader former CM NT Rama Rao had introduced this concept after TDP established power in 1982. Later, CM N Chandrababu Naidu took this concept forward in several methods like organising revenue conventions, involving officials, Ministers, MLAs, party leaders and functionaries in Shramadanam, which is voluntary work for the betterment of society. This approach also helped the party to win public confidence and in forming a strong bond

with them. This time, PVP is proposed to be organised from August 16 to September 30, during which revenue conventions and grama sabha will be organised to take representations from the public and to settle them in a time bound manner, i.e., in around 45 days.

TDP senior leader and party politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy noted that various scams and irregularities, worth crores of rupees, will came to light during PVP. It may be recalled that during Assembly sessions, Somireddy pointed out that several issues like illegal mining of white stone in Sydapuram mandal, people dying after consuming cheap liquor in Muthukuru mandal, theft of files related to irregularities in Sarvepalle from Nellore district court etc. When the PVP was launched for the first time in 1983, its aim was to know public problems. But now, it is entirely different as the ruling party leaders prepared to submit petitions over irregularities, illegal occupation of assigned lands and other corruption activities witnessed during the 5-year YSRCP rule.