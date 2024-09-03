Prakasam barrage gets 11,27,801 cusecs of floodwater

Guntur: Prakasam Barrage have been receiving 11, 27, 801 cusecs of floodwater from the upstream of the barrage on Monday evening. The engineering officials of the barrage are discharging the same to the downstream of the barrage and alerted the revenue officials of the affected mandals of Guntur district and instructed the officials to take all the precautionary measures to check the untoward incidents. Inflows into the barrage are expected to touch 11.5-lakh cusecs.



Seventy crest gates of the barrage were lifted releasing the floodwater to the downstream. Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi urged the parents not to send their children into the floodwater as a precautionary measure.

According to the officials, Srisailam Reservoir received 5, 28, 673 cusecs of the floodwater and discharging 5, 54, 995 cusecs. Floodwater level in the reservoir touched its full capacity.

Similarly, Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir received 5, 40, 503 cusecs of the floodwater from the upstream and the officials are releasing the same to the downstream of the project. Pulichintala Project received 5, 48, 059 cusecs of the floodwater from the upstream of the reservoir and the officials are discharging 5, 43, 617 cusecs of the floodwater to the downstream.