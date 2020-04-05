Prakasam: Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara instructed the officials to focus more on isolation centres

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara instructed the officials and doctors to keep a special focus on the quarantine centres along with the isolation centres as the number of coronavirus positive cases are increasing in the district.



Speaking with the media here on Saturday, the Collector announced that four new cases were registered in the district. He said that two new cases were registered in Islampet in Ongole, one each is registered in Chirala and Karemchedu, who has been closely associated with the people returned from Delhi.

He said that there were 1,080 foreign returnes in the district and they were announced healthy after conducting the tests. He informed that 134 people attended the congregation in Delhi and all of them were in isolation and quarantine centres. He said that the number of positive cases increased in the district as the risk from the Delhi returnees is estimated late.

The Collector informed that the first positive case registered in the district was successfully cured and discharged from the government hospital. He advised the public to strictly follow the lockdown instructions and social distance to avoid spreading of the coronavirus.