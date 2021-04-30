Prakasam district logs 639 Covid cases in 24 hours

Ongole: The Ongole urban and rural mandals in the Prakasam district registered 208 Covid cases from Wednesday morning to the Thursday morning, while a total of 639 Covid positive cases registered throughout the district.

The state government announced that there are a total of 6124 active Covid positive cases in the district by Thursday morning, while a total of 70731 people infected with the Coronavirus and 63985 of them are already recovered from the Covid, but 622 people died from it.

The district administration announced that 174 positive cases are reported in Ongole urban, 34 in Ongole rural, 29 in Chirala urban, 12 in Chirala rural, 30 in Addanki, 10 in Addanki rural, 34 in Santhamaguluru, 31 in Martur, 30 Maddipadu, 27 in Parchuru, 23 in Vetapalem, 21 in Inkollu, 18 in Korisapadu, 15 in Karemchedu, 15 in Singarayakonda, 13 in Santhanuthalapadu, 13 in Tanguturu and 11 in Naguluppalapadu mandals.

Meanwhile, the officials also announced that there are still 741 beds available, including 91 ICU beds, 298 O2 beds and 352 general beds in the 31 COVID hospitals in the district.

They said that there are 28 ICU beds, 140 O2 beds and 112 general beds vacant in GGH Ongole, 18 ICU beds, 18 O2 beds and 14 general beds available at AIMS Ongole, 5 ICU, 14 O2 and 31 general beds at Zachariah Hospital Ongole, 10 ICU, 28 O2 and 10 general beds at Suraksha Hospital Kandukur, 6 ICU, 24 O2 and 4 general beds vacant at Aluri Hospital in Ongole by Thursday evening.