Prakasam district U-19 cricket team selected

Ongole: The Prakasam district ad-hoc Cricket Committee conducted the selections for the U-19 cricket team from the best performers in the probables. The selectors announced that the selected team will play ACA Central Zone Inter-district matches at Mulapadu in Krishna district from February 17.

The committee conducted two matches with the probables at the RSCA Cricket Stadium in the Ravinutala village and based on the results, the selectors Kalyan Krishna, M Ramakrishna Reddy, P Srinivasa Rao announced the U-19 team.

M Lekaj Reddy is the captain and S Devichand, G Rohith, J Vishnudatta, M Abhinav, NV Pavan Kumar, A Kiran, Sd Ibrahim, K Rangaswamy, K Sudheer Babu, D Suman Teja, G Sumit, G Sunil, P Naveen, G ParthaSaradhi, K Sivakumar and Yasin Pathan as members.