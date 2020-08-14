Prakasam district YSRCP recommends Ramarao's name for Yadava corp chairman

Ongole: The YSRCP leaders in the Prakasam district have been recommending the government to nominate Botla Ramarao as the chairman of Yadava Corporation.



Recently, Ramarao presented a representation to chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting him to consider his candidature for the chairmanship of the Yadava Corporation. He also submitted the recommendations of YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLAs, and in-charges including Burra Madhusudan Yadav, TJR Sudhakar Babu, Maddisetty Venugopala Rao, Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, Ravi Ramanatham Babu, Bachina Krishna Chaitanya, Madasi Venkaiah and others.

Ramarao mentioned his services to the YSRCP from its inception as an ardent follower of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his family since 1998, when he started his career as a Youth Congress leader. He also listed his services to the party leaders in gaining support on various occasions and elections along with the general elections in 2014 and 2019.

He said that he will prove himself worthy of the position of Chairman of Yadava Corporation, as he proved many times earlier and is expecting that the party will give him the opportunity to serve the Yadava community.