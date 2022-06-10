Prakasam: KIMS saves girl with rare disease

Ongole(Prakasam District): Expert doctors' team at KIMS, Ongole saved a girl, who was suffering from a rare disease and was on ventilator for about three months. Local Lions Club and other donors helped the poor parents of the girl in meeting the discounted hospital bills.

Hospital COO K Ankireddy explained that a five-year-old girl, suffering from muscle weakness and sensory loss, was brought to the emergency ward on February 25. Paediatrician Dr Praneeth Chinnam, after conducting necessary tests, found out that the girl was suffering from a rare disease, called 'Guillain Barre Syndrome with a combined feature of Miller Fisher Syndrome and Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy', in which body parts lose sense due to muscle and nerves weakness.

Within 12 hours after the girl was admitted to the hospital, nerves that help her in breathing were also paralyzed and she was put on ventilator.

The doctors' team and the nursing in-charge continued the treatment and monitored her health round-the-clock.

After three months of treatment, she is able to breathe on her own and consume food.

The girl's parents thanked the doctors' team, nursing staff and the dietician for their care, and Lions Club members and donors for helping them to meet the expenses. They also thanked KIMS management, Ongole for their service.

KIMS Ongole executive director T Girinaidu and medical superintendent Dr T Srihari Reddy appreciated the doctors' team and support staff for their dedicated service and presented a wheelchair to the girl.