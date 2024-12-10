Prakasam police bust massive ganja racket, arrest 12 people

Ongole: The Prakasam police busted a ganja racket, arrested twelve people including ganja smugglers, distributors, and customers, and seized 4 kg ganja from their possession.

In a press meet at his office, DSP Rayapati Srinivasa Rao explained that Prasanth Kumar Sahu, a native of Gadala village in Basudevpur tahsil of Odisha state, migrated to Vellampalli village about five years ago, to work at a local spinning mill.

Though the mill was closed, he is residing in Vellampalli, with Suneel Behra, a man from his place. Prasanth Kumar and Suneel, who are ganja users themselves, bring the stock from their native villages and sell it to fellow users in the area.

Meanwhile, Vadela Vasu and Kunchala Manikumar acquainted them to receive the ganja stock and sell it to customers in the district. Vasu and Manikumar were already arrested in a similar case when they transported the ganja from Araku Valley and continued their illegal activities.

The DSP announced that the Maddipadu police arrested Prasanth Kumar, Suneel, Vasu, Manikumar, and eight others while they were consuming at Sai Global Yarn Tex Spinning Mill at Vellampalli on Monday. He said that they seized 4 kg ganja and cash of Rs 10,000 from them.

Prakasam SP AR Damodar commended the team including the Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, rural CI N Srikanth Babu, Maddipadu SI B Sivaramaiah, Ongole I town SI P Siva Nagaraju, Maddipadu HCs B Venkateswarlu, Ch Uma Maheswara Rao, and their staff for their professional approach and effective investigation, which led to the dismantling of this significant ganja distribution network.